COVID-19 patients increase in Southeast Asian countries
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Malaysia on April 1 announced an additional 142 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 2,908.
Malaysia now has the highest number of novel coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia. The Malaysian Health Ministry said the country had recorded 45 deaths due to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the Philippines reported 227 more COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. In total, this Southeast Asian nation recorded 2,311 infections and 96 fatalities from the disease.
Also the same day, Thailand's Ministry of Public Health confirmed 120 more cases of COVID-19 and two deaths from the disease. The new cases are local residents, returnees from abroad, including those who came to Indonesia to attend religious events, and a health worker. The majority of new infections have been recorded in the capital city of Bangkok.
Thailand has so far confirmed 1,771 COVID-19 cases, including 12 deaths.
Another coronavirus hotspot in Southeast Asia, Indonesia has just announced 149 more COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths from the disease. According to Indonesian health official Achmad Yurianto, the country has recorded a total of 1,677 SARS-CoV-2 infections, including 157 deaths and 103 recoveries./.