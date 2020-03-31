President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte (Source: EPA/VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte on March 30 announced that his government will launch a social relief package worth 200 billion peso (3.9 billion USD) to assist low-income households and industries seriously affected by the strict preventive measures against COVID-19.



According to Duterte, this is the most intensive and extensive social aid package in the country’s history.



He also pledged support for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and agricultural businesses to cope with the impact of COVID-19, as well as called on private organisations and individuals to assist those heavily affected by the pandemic.

Earlier, Duterte asked all citizens on Luzon, including capital Manila, to stay at home for 30 days, amid the rising number of the cases of the disease in the country.



The Philippines’ infections from the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 reached 1,546 on March 30, almost doubling from the 803 reported on March 27, according BernaNews./.