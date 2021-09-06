World Indonesia, China begin using local currencies for bilateral transactions The Bank of Indonesia (BI) and the People’s Bank of China (PBC) on September 6 officially started the implementation of cooperation in the settlement of bilateral transactions with local currencies (LCS) between Indonesia and China, said BI.

World Indonesia, US air forces conduct joint exercise in disaster response The Indonesian and US air forces are to conduct a joint exercises to enhance humanitarian assistance and disaster relief skills, the US Embassy in Jakarta said in a written statement recently.

World Indonesia, UAE start talks on comprehensive trade deal Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates have launched negotiations within the framework of the Indonesia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IUAE-CEPA) to boost bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.