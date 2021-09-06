COVID-19: Philippines to ease quarantine restrictions, Cambodia logs increasing daily cases
COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines has decided to ease quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila from September 8 to balance containing the pandemic and supporting the economy, while Cambodia has seen an increase in its daily COVID-19 cases.
Harry Roque, spokesman of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, said in a news briefing on September 6 that Metro Manila, which is home to some 13 million people, would be under the more relaxed restrictions from September 8 till the end of the month.
Granular lockdowns is expected to be more effective, he noted, adding that the measure can be imposed on a street, a house or a community.
The decision came as the nation logs over 20,000 new infections for a third straight day, doubling the number posted on the beginning of the latest restriction order.
The Philippines has to date recorded over 2 million COVID-19 cases and some 34,000 deaths.
Also on September 6, the Cambodian Ministry of Health confirmed 528 new COVID-19 infections, including 340 community cases, and 13 deaths.
The country has so far logged 95,828 cases with 91,131 recoveries and 1,970 deaths.
Meanwhile, in its September 6 briefing, Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) warned of a new infection surge next month if people lower their guard due to eased restrictions and complacency due to the declining number of new cases.
New infections could reach 30,000 a day next month if people relax social distancing and other measures, said CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin.
Thailand’s number of daily cases reduced to under 14,000 on September 6 after reaching its peak of 23,418 on August 13.
Since the pandemic started in the nation early last year, there have been 1,294,522 COVID-19 cases, with 13.042 deaths so far./.