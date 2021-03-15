COVID-19 prevention measures tightened at Buddhist places of worship
The Standing Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Executive Council has ordered intensifying COVID-19 prevention and control measures at places of worship.
About 50,000 people flocked to Tam Chuc Pagoda on March 14. (Photo: FB To Nguyen)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Standing Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Executive Council has ordered intensifying COVID-19 prevention and control measures at places of worship.
The Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration) must be seriously observed, the board said.
Heads of pagodas and other worship places should closely coordinate with local authorities to ensure physical distance between pilgrims, it added.
According to Most Venerable Thich Duc Thien, Vice President and General Secretary of the VBS’s Executive Council, most of the localities have allowed the reopening of Buddhist places of worship, with tens of thousands of people flocking to major pagodas during the first days of the second lunar month./.