Covid-19 prevention on Truong Sa archipelago
The prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic has been carried out effectively on Truong Sa archipelago, with many active and proactive measures being taken on its islands and islets.
Military medical staff from the Truong Sa township’s health centre conduct health checks and guide people on Covid-19 prevention. (Photo: VNA)
A military medical worker on Truong Sa island conducts periodic disinfection at workplaces to prevent COVID-19 epidemic. (Photo: VNA)
Military medical staff from the Truong Sa township's health centre come to every household to give instructions on
