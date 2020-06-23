COVID-19 prevention work inspected at Moc Bai int’l border gate
Deputy head of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Affairs Nguyen Manh Tien had a working session with the Border Guard High Command of the southeastern province of Tay Ninh on June 22 to inspect the implementation of preventive measures against COVID-19 at Moc Bai international border gate.
Colonel Nguyen Tai Son from the High Command said local border guards are coordinating with other forces to maintain the operation of 107 checkpoints around the clock to prevent illegal cross-border cases.
Besides increasing awareness of over 200 households in the border gate area, the unit has partnered with trade unions at the provincial and district levels to distribute over 2,000 medical face masks to people and passengers crossing the border, as well as support the building of solar light system along the border to serve the patrol and prevention of the pandemic, he added.
Tien said as the COVID-19 situation remains complicated in the world, local border guards should continue vigilance against the disease to prevent imported cases./.