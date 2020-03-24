COVID-19 preventive measures at workplaces
In a bid to contain COVID-19’s spread, employees of the Ministry of Finance are required to wear face masks and have body temperature checked every day.
-
Surfaces are regularly cleaned with antiseptic every hour (Photo: VNA)
-
Employees wear masks during working hours (Photo: VNA)
-
Employees wear masks during working hours (Photo: VNA)
-
The agency’s employees have their body temperature measured (Photo: VNA)
-
The agency’s employees have their body temperature measured (Photo: VNA)
-
The agency’s employees have their body temperature measured (Photo: VNA)
-
Guests to the Ministry must fill in health declaration forms, wear masks, and have body temperature checked (Photo: VNA)