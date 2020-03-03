COVID-19 puts dozen of mass races nationwide on hold
A dozen of mass running events across Vietnam have been rescheduled due to the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA).
Mass running event in Vietnam (Photo: news.zing.vn)
Those affected include the Spartan Vietnam Obstacle Course Race 2020 (Ho Chi Minh City) and Ho Tay Half Marathon 2020 (Hanoi) which were scheduled last month. The events will return on May 16 and July 12, respectively.
Races slated for March – Wow Marathon Phu Quoc (Phu Quoc Island), VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight, Dalat Ultra Trail and Dalat Victory Challenge (Da Lat), and Hanoi Marathon Techcombank – have also been delayed.
Ecopark Marathon (Hanoi) and VnExpress Marathon Hue (Thua Thien-Hue), which were scheduled for April, have been postponed to September and the Mekong Delta Marathon, planned the same month, to October.
As the epidemic continues swelling globally, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has requested the cancellation of events and festivals and suspension of activities at all historic and cultural sites and tourist attractions to avoid mass gathering which can put people at risk of contracting the virus.
Last week, the VSA also announced the decision to delay the 2020 Olympic running day for public health, slated for late March, to “other appropriate time.” The event was expected to simultaneously take place in 85 percent of the communes and townships nationwide, attracting tens of thousands of runners./.
