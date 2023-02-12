Society Vietnamese rescuers join hands with int'l forces to save victims of earthquake in Turkey The rescue mission of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security discovered and coordinated with international forces to rescue a victim trapped in the rubble caused by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey on February 11, the first day of their rescue operation in Adiyaman city.

Society Concert marking 150th birthday of Rachmaninov to open in Hanoi A concert to mark the 150th birthday of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninov will be held on February 17 at the Hanoi Opera House.

Society Young people ready for military service Thousands of recruits are ready to join the army in the first draft of 2023. Ceremonies have been held across the country to see them set off for military service this week.