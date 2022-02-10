COVID-19: Record number of new cases reported on February 10
Hanoi, (VNA) – The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 9 to 4pm February 10 to a record 26,032, including 9 imported cases, up over 2,000 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 2,887 cases, followed by Nghe An with 1,749 and Hai Phong with 1,366.
The national tally reached 2,430,683, including 192 infections of Omicron.
There are 2,699 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 74 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 38,688, accounting for 1.6 percent of the total caseload.
A total 9,992 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,206,594.
By February 9, the country had injected over 184.12 million doses of vaccines to date, with over 74.48 million people now fully inoculated, while more than 30.48 million booster shots and third shots of Abdala vaccine had been administered./.