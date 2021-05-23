COVID-19 relief aid handed over to Vietnamese Cambodians
Dozens boxes of medical supplies and mosquito repellents have been delivered to Vietnamese-Cambodian families in Saeb and Ta Ches communes of Cambodia’s Kampong Chhnang, to support them in the fight against COVID-19.
The aid was donated by Vietnam’s Military Region 5, Military Region 7 and budget carrier Vietjet Air through a programme launched by the Khmer-Vietnamese Association in Kampong Chhnang province in collaboration with Kampong Trolach district’s authorities to help locals combat COVID-19 and Chikungunya fever.
Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia handed over the assistance to local authorities and households, including more than 10,000 face masks, 400 bottles of hand sanitiser, and 400 mosquito nets.
The two communes are home to 340 Vietnamese-Cambodian families moving from the Tonle Sap since October 2018.
Last year, the localities were hit by dengue fever and Chikungunya fever, with nearly 200 cases./.