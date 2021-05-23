Society Security, order ensured on election day: Public Security official Security and order has been ensured across Vietnam on the national election day – May 23, Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Public Security, Lieut. Gen. To An Xo has affirmed.

Society COVID-19 prevention crucial to success of elections COVID-19 prevention and control work has enjoyed due attention in all localities to ensure the success of the elections of the deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure, according to Bui Van Cuong, NA Secretary General, Chairman of the NA Office and Chief of the National Election Council Office.

Society Vietnamese expats in Germany pin high hopes on new parliament Vietnamese expatriates in Germany commended the contributions by the 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) to the national development, and pinned high hopes on the new parliament.

Society Border guard forces of Vietnam, China, Laos meet to boost coordination The border guard forces of Vietnam, China, and Laos met at the countries’ border T-junction on May 22 to discuss border management and defence measures and launch a week-long joint border management programme.