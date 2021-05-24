Business Transport sector faces numerous difficulties due to COVID-19 Bus companies, railway and airline firms have been struggling to survive amid the impacts of COVID-19 for a year and a half.

Business MoF considers easing tax burden on individual landlords The General Department of Taxation under the Ministry of Finance (MoF) is studying a proposal on increasing the threshold of taxable revenue for individual landlords renting out houses.

Business Investment in HCM City’s industrial parks up 23 percent Investment in Ho Chi Minh City’s industrial parks and processing zones have risen by nearly 23 percent year-on-year so far this year to 236.1 million USD.

Business HoSE enjoys record post-tax profit in 2020 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) posted 553 billion VND (23.9 million USD) in 2020 after-tax profit, a record figure that grew 46 percent year on year.