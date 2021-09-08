Business Investment projects create development momentum for Thai Binh The People’s Committee of the northern province of Thai Binh recently handed over investment registration certificates to investors of projects worth nearly 600 million USD, which are hoped to create a driving force for the local socio-economic development.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on Sept. 8 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,109 VND/USD on September 8, up 7 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam, Austria eye cooperation in renewable energy development Vietnam wishes to promote cooperation with Austria in the field of energy, especially renewable energy and sustainable development, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology Magnus Brunner on September 7.