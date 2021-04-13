A Vietnamese returning from abroad fills out medical declaration at the Regiment 855 under the Military Command of Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Seven imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 13, raising the national count to 2,714, according to the Health Ministry.

Of the new cases, one is a German citizen arriving from the Philippines, and six are Vietnamese returning from abroad. They have been quarantined immediately after arrival.

Meanwhile, 2,445 COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear, and the death toll remains at 35.

Among patients still under treatment, 16 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus once, 18 twice and 18 thrice.

A total 36,234 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country.

The Health Ministry continues to urge all people to follow the 5K motto – Khau trang (wearing facemask) – Khu khuan (disinfecting) – Khoang cach (keeping distance) – Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (making medical declaration), in order to live safely amid the pandemic./.