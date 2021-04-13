COVID-19: seven imported cases reported in past 12 hours hinh anh 1A Vietnamese returning from abroad fills out medical declaration at the Regiment 855 under the Military Command of Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Seven imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 13, raising the national count to 2,714, according to the Health Ministry.

Of the new cases, one is a German citizen arriving from the Philippines, and six are Vietnamese returning from abroad. They have been quarantined immediately after arrival.

Meanwhile, 2,445 COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear, and the death toll remains at 35.

Among patients still under treatment, 16 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus once, 18 twice and 18 thrice.

A total 36,234 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country.

The Health Ministry continues to urge all people to follow the 5K  motto – Khau trang (wearing facemask) – Khu khuan (disinfecting) – Khoang cach (keeping distance) – Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (making medical declaration), in order to live safely amid the pandemic./.

VNA