World Indonesia’s budget deficit forecast to reach 2.2-2.5 pct of GDP Indonesia's state budget deficit is expected to reach 2.2-2.5 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) this year as the new coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19) has hindered global economic activities, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.

World Thailand cancels Songkran-related events amid COVID-19 fears Thailand’s Bangkok administration has decided to cancel all state and private-sponsored events related to Thailand’s annual water-splashing Songkran Festival due to fears of the COVID-19 epidemic.

World Cambodian garment factories thirsty for raw materials The Sihanoukville Autonomous Port in southern Cambodia received more than 200 containers of raw materials from China on March 9.

World Singapore charges foreigners with COVID-19 for treatment Singapore has begun to charge foreigners infected with coronavirus for treatment after recording three new imported cases.