World Nepalese media praises Vietnam’s steps to limit COVID-19 impacts Nepalese newswire peoplesreview.com.np on May 12 ran an article praising Vietnam’s decisive steps to minimise both health and economic outcomes from the COVID-19 pandemic.

World US, RoK discuss promoting ties with ASEAN The Republic of Korea (RoK) and the US held virtual talks on May 13 to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation with Southeast Asian countries based on Seoul's New Southern Policy and Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy.

World Indonesia reveals strategy to achieve 63-bln-USD investment goal Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia has announced a strategy to increase the investment target up to 900 trillion IDR (63.4 billion USD) for 2021 and 5,000 trillion IDR in 2024.