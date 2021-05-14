COVID-19 situation eases in Laos, Cambodia
Laos logged the lowest number of domestic infections since April 20 and Cambodia continued to record a lower number of new cases on May 14.
Collecting a sample for COVID-19 testing in Laos (Photo: VNA)
The Lao Ministry of Health confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19, including one domestic infection, and one more death from the coronavirus epidemic on the day. The remaining 15 imported cases have been immediately placed under quarantine upon arrival.
As of May 14 afternoon, the total number of confirmed cases in Laos rose to 1,498 with two deaths. A total of 513 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.
Meanwhile, Cambodia’s number of new infections on May 14 stood at 358, down from 448 cases documented on May 13 and 472 on May 12.
The new infections included 350 local and eight imported cases, the country’s health body said in a statement.
Five more fatalities were recorded on the day, taking the death toll to 147, it said, adding that 348 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 9,867.
To date, the nation has confirmed a total of 21,499 COVID-19 cases, of which 20,835 were related to the February 20 community event.
In Singapore, 24 community cases were among 52 new COVID-19 infections reported as of noon on May 14, said the local Ministry of Health (MOH). This was the nation’s highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since Jan 30, when 58 cases were logged.
Twenty of the new community cases are linked to previous clusters, of which 13 have been linked to the Changi Airport cluster.
Singapore has so far logged a total of 61,505 COVID-19 cases, including 61,029 recoveries and 31 deaths.
Singapore will apply new restrictions from May 16 to June 13 to curb the spread of the disease in the community.
On the same day, the Philippines' Department of Health reported 6,784 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,131,467.
The death toll climbed to 18,958 after 137 more patients died from the disease on May 14, it said.
In Thailand, there were 2,256 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths posted on the same day.
According to the nation’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the new cases took the total count to 96,050 and the death toll to 548./.