Checking temperatures at a school in Phnom Penh (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) - World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Cambodia Li Ailan said on August 31 that WHO is very pleased that the overall COVID-19 situation is now improving in Cambodia with declining trends in cases and deaths.



The Khmer Times quoted Cambodian Health Ministry’s spokesperson Or Vandine as saying that Cambodia’s future approach to COVID-19 involves accepting the fact that COVID-19 is here to stay and it is time to “learn to live with it”.



Cambodia is moving toward vaccinating adolescents, contributing to bringing lives to normal.



In the past 24 hours, Cambodia recorded 455 new cases and 13 deaths, including 80 imported and 375 local transmissions. So far, the country has logged a total of 93,510 cases, 89,114 of them recovered and 1,916 dead.



Meanwhile, infections in the Philippines have surpassed 2 million due to the spread of Delta variant, with 33,533 deaths.



On August 30 alone, new cases topped 22,000 for the first time, nearly doubling than that on August 6.



The Philippine Government has decided to extend lockdown of Manila and nearby provinces till next week./.