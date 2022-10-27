Health 484 new COVID-19 cases recorded on October 27 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,498,873 with 484 new cases recorded on October 27, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Over 700 students in northern district get fever, one fatality More than 700 students in Cho Don district in the northern province of Bac Kan have missed school because of a strong bout of fever which has seen one child die.

Health Additional 826 COVID-19 cases recorded on October 26 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,498,873 with 826 new cases recorded on October 26, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Grassroots health service project yields results in Ninh Thuan A grassroots health service delivery project in the south central province of Ninh Thuan, underway from 2020 to 2024, has so far completed the upgrade of 17 communal and five district medical stations.