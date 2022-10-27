COVID-19 situation still unpredictable, not yet time to declare pandemic over: official
The Ministry of Health believed the COVID-19 situation is still unpredictable due to the risk of more new dangerous virus variants, and countries must continue working to strengthen their surveillance systems.
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) -
Phan Trong Lan, Director of the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health, said globally, the COVID-19 situation is still complicated, and immunity gained has been reduced over time.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 is constantly mutating with new variants and sub-variants that can spread more quickly and avoid the immune system.
The Emergency Committee of the WHO still holds meetings every three months to review the global situation and make recommendations to member countries.
At its latest meeting on October 13, the committee said the COVID-19 pandemic was still happening worldwide and advised countries to strengthen their monitoring systems, expand treatment capacities and vaccine coverage, and update national plans for coping with COVID, Lan said.
He said if Vietnam was to announce the pandemic is over, there might be several challenges.
Firstly, if a dangerous COVID-19 strain arises and it reduces the effectiveness of vaccination or avoids the immune system, it is likely to cause more severe cases and deaths, which could overload the capabilities of the medical system.
Secondly, the mobilisation of society sections at all levels to fight the virus would no longer receive the level of attention needed. As a result, people may get complacent, and it would be difficult to reactivate administrative measures to prevent and control the pandemic.
Lan added that in the past, with the development of the pandemic, authorities have loosened measures as in the previous period so that society can live 'normally', people can travel and production can resume.
Specifically, the authorities have stopped medical declaration, stopped the isolation of people on entry and having contact with COVID-19 patients, expanding home treatment. In addition, the zoning of the outbreak is carried out in the smallest possible scope.
However, if the pandemic resurges in any localities, strict prevention measures will be quickly applied again to prevent the effect on the whole society, he said./.