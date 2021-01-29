COVID-19: Social distancing imposed on one commune of Bac Ninh
The northern province of Bac Ninh has decided to impose social distancing in Lam Thao commune of Luong Tai district for 21 days, starting on January 29, after a local resident was confirmed as a COVID-19 patient.
The meeting of the Bac Ninh steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control on January 28 (Photo: VNA)Bac Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Ninh has decided to impose social distancing in Lam Thao commune of Luong Tai district for 21 days, starting on January 29, after a local resident was confirmed as a COVID-19 patient.
The male patient, No 1,565 and born in 1990, had close contact with Patient 1,552, a resident of nearby Hai Duong province, as they worked in the same factory of Vietnam Poyun Electronics Co. Ltd in Hai Duong’s Chi Linh city.
In Bac Ninh, authorities have identified 41 F1 cases who had direct contact with Patient 1,565 and 79 others with close contact with F1 cases (known as F2).
Contact tracing and quarantining activities are being promptly carried out in the province.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ngo Tan Phuong, head of the Bac Ninh steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, has requested that Lam Thao residents only leave their homes when necessary like buying food and medicine, receiving emergency aid, or going to work, while not gathering in groups of more than two persons outside workplaces, schools, hospitals, and public places and keeping a distance of at least two metres when meeting each other.
All public passenger transport activities have also been halted in Binh Dinh, Quang Phu, Phu Luong, and Tan Lang communes and Thua township of Luong Tai district.
All schools across Bac Ninh were also closed for three days, starting on January 29, to serve contact tracing.
In addition, the province temporarily shut down all restaurants, karaoke parlours, and pubs as from 1pm of January 29. Authorities have also ordered suspension of festivals and recommended locals restrict travel, cultural, sports, and entertainment activities with mass gatherings.
The COVID-19 patient in Bac Ninh was among the nine new community infections recorded in Vietnam between 6pm on January 28 and 6am on January 29, bringing the tally to 1,651./.