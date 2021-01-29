Health Hanoi prepared to cope with COVID-19 in all circumstances Hanoi will test all people who have returned from Quang Ninh province and Hai Duong’s Chi Linh city, which have been hit by the latest COVID-9 outbreaks, since January 14.

Society Overseas Vietnamese, US experts show solidarity to 13th National Party Congress The Vietnamese community and US scholars in New York have expressed belief that the 13th National Party Congress will work out targets and orientations for Vietnam’s development in the future.

Society Hanoi suspends passenger transport activities from/to Quang Ninh Hanoi’s Department of Transport on January 28 ordered the suspension of passenger transport by road between the capital city and the northern province of Quang Ninh where a new outbreak of COVID-19 has been detected.

Society CAAV orders airports to follow anti-pandemic measures The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has sent an urgent dispatch to airports, directing them to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures after community transmissions of the coronavirus were reported in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh.