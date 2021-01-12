COVID-19 tally reaches 1,520 as five new imported cases reported
People returning from abroad arrive at a quarantine site in northern Thai Nguyen province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Five new imported COVID-19 cases, all Vietnamese, were recorded between 6pm on January 11 and 6pm on January 12, raising the infection tally in the country so far to 1,520, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Among the new patients, a 24-year-old woman returned from Japan on Flight QH9417 which landed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on January 10.
A 24-year-old man from the US transited the Republic of Korea before flying to Cam Ranh International Airport in central Khanh Hoa province on Flight VN441 on January 1.
The three others, comprising two women, 36 and 37, and a 36-year-old man, entered Vietnam via Moc Bai International Border Gate in southern Tay Ninh province on January 7.
All the new cases have been quarantined upon their arrival.
Of the 1,520 cases of COVID-19, 693 are domestic infections. As many as 1,361 patients have recovered while the number of fatalities is still kept at 35.
Nine of those still under treatment have tested negative for the coronavirus SAR-CoV-2 once, eight others twice, and eight thrice, according to the treatment sub-committee.
There are 17,555 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas in quarantine at present./.