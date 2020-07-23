Health COVID-19: Seven new imported cases recorded, total rises to 408 Vietnam reported seven new imported COVID-19 cases on July 22 evening, bringing the total to 408 nationwide, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam accelerates research, production of vaccine against COVID-19 The Ministry of Health held a workshop in Hanoi on July 22 to speed up the research and production of a vaccine against COVID-19.

Health US firms present medical supplies to HCM City The American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AMCHAM Vietnam) and Intel Products Vietnam company presented medical supplies to the 115 Emergency Centre in Ho Chi Minh City at a ceremony on July 21. ​

Health Blood donation campaign begins in HCM City Thousands of local residents in Ho Chi Minh City are participating in the 8th national blood-donation campaign Hanh Trinh Do (Red Journey) that started in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21.