COVID-19 tally remains at 408 as no new cases recorded overnight
Vietnam did not record any new coronavirus cases overnight and entered the 98th straight day without community transmission of the virus on July 23, the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control said.
Vietnamese citizens in Taiwan (China) wait to handle boarding procedures before getting on a repatriation flight on July 20 (Photo: VNA)
Among the 408 confirmed patients, 268 are imported cases quarantined upon their arrival.
As many as 365 patients or 89.5 percent have recovered from the disease, and there are no deaths.
Most of the 43 remainders are in stable condition, including one negative from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, once.
There are 11,597 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas in quarantine at present, including 136 in hospitals, 10,888 in other quarantine sites, and 573 at home or accommodation facilities./.