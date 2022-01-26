At Suvarnabhumi international airport in Bangkok (Photo: Xinhua)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai Government has extended the state of emergency until March 31 following the resurgence of COVID-19 outbreak.



The 16th extension of the emergency declaration was published in the Royal Gazette on January 25.



The emergency will be effective from February 1 to March 31.



The health emergency situation was issued for the first time in Thailand on March 26, 2020.



On January 26, Thailand confirmed 7,587 new infection cases and 19 deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours. The country has to date recorded 2,398,944 COVID-19 cases, including 22,076 deaths./.