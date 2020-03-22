Society Vietnamese Embassy supports citizen stranded at Malaysian airport The Embassy of Vietnam in Malaysia has taken citizen protection measures as a Vietnamese citizens was stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Society Son La police detain major drug smuggler Police of the northwestern province of Son La announced they recently detained a major drug smuggler and seized a large quantity of synthetic drug.

Society Ethnic village turns into civilised community An ethnic-minority village in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has become well-known for its title “village with 3-nos” (no drinking, no smoking and no social evils) thanks to a concerted communal effort that commenced over a dozen years ago.

Society Organisations, firms join hands in fight against COVID-19 Organisations and businesses nationwide have provided financial assistance for Vietnam’s fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).