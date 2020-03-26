Business Metfone, MB Cambodia ink five-year cooperation deal Metfone, the Cambodian affiliate of the military-run telecom group Viettel, and the branch in Cambodia of the Military Bank (MB Cambodia), on March 26 signed an MoU on their five-year strategic cooperation.

Business COVID-19 affects Vietnamese consumers’ FMCG purchase behaviours The COVID-19 outbreak has hit fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses but not all categories and retailers will suffer negative impacts, according to global data and consulting company Kantar Worldpanel.

Business PM orders faster public capital disbursement to fuel growth Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered ministries, sectors and localities to boost the disbursement of public investment capital and consider this as the most important measure to make up for the losses the COVID-19 epidemic causes to economic growth.

Business COVID-19 affects Vietnam’s automotive industry The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in almost all countries and territories worldwide is likely to force automobile manufacturing and assembly firms in Vietnam to scale down operations and even close their factories.