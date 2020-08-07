Society Singaporean drug trafficker gets death sentence The People’s Court of the southwestern border province of Tay Ninh on August 7 handed a death penalty to a 40-year-old Singaporean man for drug trafficking.

Society More Vietnamese citizens from Taiwan, Singapore flown home Authorities of Vietnam and Taiwan (China), the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei and budget carrier Vietjet worked together to carry 230 Vietnamese citizens home on August 7.

Society Planning on Red River banks needs work Hanoi has created urban development plans for the banks of the Hong (Red) River, yet problems remain due to lack of flood and dyke planning.

Society External information work to be renewed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed Decision No 1191/QD-TTg approving goals, tasks, and measures to renew and improve the popularisation of news for external services, contributing to building a border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development.