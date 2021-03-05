Society Voluntary blood donation event held in Dien Bien province The Red Spring Festival, a voluntary blood donation event, is taking place in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on March 5, with more than 300 people coming to register.

Health Volunteers sought for second homegrown COVID-19 vaccine trials People, aged from 18-59 and residing in Hanoi, can register for human trials of Vietnam’s second COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVIVAC from March 5 morning.

Health Six COVID-19 cases recorded on March 4 Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 12 hours to 6pm March 4, all in the northern province of Hai Duong, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health No COVID-19 infections logged on March 4 morning Vietnam documented no COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 4, keeping the national tally unchanged at 2,482 patients with 1,566 domestically-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.