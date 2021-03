Injecting COVID-19 vaccine on volunteers (Photo: VNA)

- The Ministry of Health must ensure the safety and efficiency of Vietnam’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, under the instructions of the Politburo and the Government, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on March 5.The Deputy PM, who is also head of the Steering Committee, stressed that safety must be as high as possible and that if something goes wrong it must be handled calmly.Though COVID-19 has been largely brought under control in Vietnam, relevant agencies must continue to maintain readiness and vigilance, he said.Dam called on people to strictly follow the Ministry of Health ’s “5K” message: Khau trang (facemasks) - Khu khuan (disinfecting) - Khoang cach (distancing) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) - Khai bao y te (health declaration).Schools, health facilities, factories, markets, supermarkets, and accommodation establishments, he went on, need to actively self-assess their safety level in disease prevention and control and update information on the COVID-19 Safe Living Map System (www.antoancovid.vn).He praised the efforts of the ministry in accessing foreign sources of COVID-19 vaccines and promoting vaccine research and production in the country.The Ministry of Health is responsible for organising vaccinations in a safe and effective manner and promoting communications to raise public awareness.