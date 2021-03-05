Health Vietnam striving to be self-sufficient in COVID-19 vaccines Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has said that Vietnam will focus on the research and production of homegrown COVID-19 vaccines alongside imports, viewing this as a long-term strategy.

Health COVID-19 vaccination to begin in Vietnam on March 8 Vaccination using the recently imported AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to start on March 8, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long informed a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on March 5.

Health Many elderly people join 2nd stage of Nano Covax vaccine trials A total of 367 volunteers, including 30 aged over 60, have been injected with Nano Covax, Vietnam’s first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in the second phase of its human trials, according to the Military Medical University.

Society Voluntary blood donation event held in Dien Bien province The Red Spring Festival, a voluntary blood donation event, is taking place in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on March 5, with more than 300 people coming to register.