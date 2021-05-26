Society Vietnam Red Cross calls for donations to people affected by COVID-19 The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) on May 26 issued a call for donations to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic from now until July 30.

Society Seminar spotlights Ho Chi Minh’s path for national independence, socialism A national symposium, themed Ho Chi Minh and his journey to realise an aspiration for national independence and socialism, took place virtually on May 26 to mark the 110th year of the late President’s departure to seek ways for national salvation and 80th year of his return to the country.

Society Banks donate big to fund COVID-19 vaccine procurement The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) on May 26 donated a total of 38 billion VND (nearly 1.65 million USD) to finance the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines in 10 cities and provinces.

Society Deputy PM inspects COVID-19 prevention in Bac Giang’s industrial parks Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 26 inspected COVID-19 prevention and control at industrial parks (IPs) in the northern province of Bac Giang, and reported on the situation in the locality to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh through a virtual meeting.