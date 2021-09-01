Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 vaccine fund had received a total of 8.652 trillion VND (376.1 million USD) as of 5pm on September 1, said its management board.



The sum was donated by 536,467 organisations and individuals.



The list of donors is updated daily on the portal of the Finance Ministry and the mass media.



According to the Health Ministry and Ministry of Finance, Vietnam needs about 150 million doses of vaccines to inject about 75 million people, each two doses, to achieve herd immunity. The cost of vaccine purchase and vaccination is estimated at over 25.2 trillion VND./.