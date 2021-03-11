Society Vietnamese universities named in THE rankings 2021 Vietnam has three representatives among 606 institutions listed in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings this year, having also done so in 2020.

Society PM attends ceremony marking 70 years of Nhan Dan newspaper’s first issue Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended and delivered a speech at a ceremony held in Hanoi on March 11 to celebrate 70 years since the first issue of the Nhan Dan (People) newspaper, the official organ of the Party Central Committee.

Society Man arrested for involvement in organising illegal entry, exit Police in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang said on March 10 they have detained a local man for his involvement in organising illegal entry and exit.

Society Quang Ninh resumes inter-provincial coach, tourism services The northern province of Quang Ninh resumed the operation of inter-provincial coaches to areas free from COVID-19 pandemic, except Hai Duong province, and tourism activities on March 11, after 16 days without new infection cases.