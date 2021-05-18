Health Additional 19 COVID-19 infections logged on early May 18 morning Vietnam documented 19 COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours as of 6:00 am on May 18, all of which were recorded in quarantine sites, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Infographic How to safely coexist with Covid-19 The Ministry of Health recommends people to adhere to 5K (in Vietnamese) rules: Khau trang (facemask), Khu khuan (disinfection), Khoang cach (distance), Khong tu tap (no gathering) and Khai bao y te (health declaration) to safely coexist with the COVID-19 pandemic in ‘new normal’ state.

Health Vietnam records 117 COVID-19 cases in six hours Vietnam recorded 117 new COVID-19 infections, including one imported case and 116 in quarantine sites or sealed-off areas, in the last six hours to 6pm on May 17, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Online talk show calls for stopping second-hand smoke Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer in Vietnam. Tobacco smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, of which 69 cause cancer, participants heard at a recent online talk show to respond to World No Tobacco Day on May 31.