Society COVID-19: periodic inspection on sea-going ships postponed The Vietnam Register (VR) has announced that it will postpone periodic inspection of the registration, management quality and safety of Vietnamese sea-going ships running international routes, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Religious communities asked to join hands in COVID-19 combat Religious communities in Vietnam have been asked to step up COVID-19 prevention and control measures amid complex developments of the pandemic around the world.

Society Easter greetings offered to Catholics, Protestants Head of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Vu Chien Thang has extended his Easter greetings to the Episcopal Council of the Vietnam Catholic Church, bishops of dioceses, and dignitaries and followers of Protestant churches in the country.

Society COVID-19: passengers from ASEAN countries subject to compulsory quarantine Citizens of ASEAN countries or those from other countries who have stayed or transited ASEAN member states within 14 days before the date of their entry into Vietnam will be subject to compulsory concentrated quarantine for 14 days since the date of arrival, starting from 0am on March 18.