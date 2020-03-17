Society Vietnam Airlines’ back-up operation centres ready to deal with COVID-19 The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said on March 17 that its back-up operation centres located outsides its headquarters have been launched and got ready for running around the clock to deal with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Society Quang Nam fishermen enjoy bumper shrimp season Fishermen in coastal communes of Duy Hai and Duy Nghia in the central province of Quang Nam are happy with the ongoing bumper ruoc bien (sea shrimp)-season, as a fishing boat can earn a few million of dong per trip.

Society HCM City’s new Mien Dong Bus Station to open in April After repeated delays, Ho Chi Minh City’s new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station in District 9 is finally set to open next month, according to the municipal Department of Transportation.

Society Korean language test for Vietnamese guest workers to be launched online The Centre of Overseas Labour has decided to launch an online Korean language test for Vietnamese workers to be sent to the Republic of Korea (RoK) as part of the Employment Permit System (EPS) programme.