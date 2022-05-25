COVID-19: Vietnam confirms 1,344 new cases on May 25
A total of 1,344 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm May 25, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi (VNA)
Hanoi continued to register to the highest number of daily infections with 316 cases, followed by Vinh Phuc with 94, and Bac Ninh with 90.
The national tally now reached 10,712,733.
As many as 2,459 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 25, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,414,862.
There are 194 patients needing breathing support. Two deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the fatalities at 43,078.
By May 24, the country had injected 219,796,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 3,791,705 doses for children from five to under 12 years old./.