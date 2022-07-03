COVID-19: Vietnam confirms 511 new cases on July 3
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported an additional 511 COVID-19 cases and no death on July 3, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 10,748,639 since the pandemic broke out.
As many as 9,627 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the day, raising the total number of recoveries to 9,708,984.
Meanwhile, the death toll related to the disease was kept at 43,047.
More than 233.46 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Vietnam to date, including over 18.56 million doses for children aged between 12-17 and over 8.29 million doses for kids from 5-11 years old./.