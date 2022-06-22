COVID-19: Vietnam confirms 888 new cases on June 22
Ilustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 888 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 21 to 4pm June 22, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 149 cases, followed by Hai Phong with 88 and Da Nang with 61.
Besides, the south central province of Ninh Thuan added 58 COVID-19 cases to the national caseload after verifying information.
The national caseload reached 10,739,855.
A total 5,657 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 22, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,622,837. There are 33 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was reported in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,084.
On June 21, 388,269 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to 226,741,624./.