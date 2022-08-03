COVID-19: Vietnam logs 2,096 new cases on August 3
A total 2,096 COVID-19 cases were logged on August 3, raising the national caseload to 10,785,122, according to the Ministry of Health.
A total 7,750 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,940,462. There are 80 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,094.
On August 2, 314,806 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 246,696,776./.