COVID-19: Vietnam records 20,076 new cases on April 15
A resident in Tien Giang province receives a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 20,076 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on April 15, down 2,936 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 1,425 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 1,094 and Bac Giang with 935.
Besides, central Nghe An province added 53,858 cases to the national caseload after verifying information.
The national tally reached 10,394,533.
A total 6,417 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on April 15, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 8,863,044.
There are 1,242 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 23 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,924, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.
By April 14, the country had injected 209,101,297 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.