Health Nearly 1.7 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Vietnam Vietnam received the second shipment of 1.682 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX Facility – the global vaccine access mechanism on May 16 afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health 127 new COVID-19 cases reported on May 16 morning Vietnam confirmed 127 new infections of COVID-19, all detected in quarantine facilities or in locked down areas, over the last 12 hours to 6:am on May 16, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Health sector must overcome difficulties, prioritise public health: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 15 encouraged the health sector to overcome difficulties and shortcomings and consider protecting public health the first and foremost task.