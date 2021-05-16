COVID-19: Vietnam records 57 cases on May 16 evening
Medical workers take samples for COVID-19 tessting for all people in Phu Da hamlet, Cong Ly district, Ha Nam province. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 57 new COVID-19 infections, including three imported cases and 54 in quarantine facilities, over the last six hours to 6pm on May 16, according to the Ministry of Health.
Of the three imported cases, all Vietnamese citizens, one returned from Malaysia and two from Japan. They are being quarantined in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province and Hanoi.
Among the domestically-transmitted cases, 24 were detected in Bac Ninh, 12 in Da Nang, seven in Dien Bien, six in Ha Nam, three in Hanoi, and two in Hai Duong.
To date, the country has recorded 2,709 domestically-transmitted infections and 1,466 imported cases. A total of 1,139 cases have been documented since the fourth COVID-19 wave hit the country on April 27.
Among the active patients, 46 have tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 once, 26 twice, and 28 thrice. As many as 2,668 patients have been given the all-clear.
Meanwhile, 104,077 people are being quarantined nationwide./.