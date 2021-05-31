A medical worker is giving COVID-19 vaccination to a woman (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 61 more locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on May 31, pushing the national count to 7168, according to the Ministry of Health.



Of the new infections, 43 were detected in Bac Giang, 15 in Hanoi and three in Lang Son.



As of 6:00 am on May 31, Vietnam documented a total of 5,665 domestic infections, with 4,095 cases since the latest outbreak hit the country on April 27.



Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments nationwide, 145 tested negative to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 66 twice and 70 thrice.



A report from the ministry’s Medical Examination Administration showed that the country has seen 2,950 recoveries and 47 deaths related to the disease.



There are 150,471 people who had close contact with confirmed patients or returned from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine nationwide



Amid complicated developments of the pandemic, the MoH advised citizens to follow the 5K message, including khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration), and vaccine./.