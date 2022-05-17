Health Vietnam documents 1,594 COVID-19 cases on May 15 A total 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 13 to 4pm May 15, a reduction of 301 infections against the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Integrated military and civilian medical programme receives approval An integrated military and civilian medical programme for public health to 2030 has been approved by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.