COVID-19: Vietnam reports 1,895 new cases on May 17
COVID-19 test results shown on rapid test kits (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 1,785 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 16 to 4pm May 17, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi reported the highest number of infections on the day with 419 cases, followed by Vinh Phuc with 119 and Phu Tho with 111.
The national tally reached 10,699,965.
A total 5,094 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 17, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,364,857.
There are 206 patients needing breathing support, while four deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 43,071.
By May 16, the country had injected 217,377,159 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.