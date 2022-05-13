COVID-19: Vietnam reports 2,227 new cases on May 13
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded a total 2,227 new cases of COVID-19 and no death in the past 24 hours to 4pm May 13, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi reported the highest number of infections on the day with 495 cases, followed by Nghe An with 123 and Phu Tho with 120.
The northern province of Bac Giang added 443 cases to the national log after verifying information.
The country has to date logged 10,693,141 COVID-19 cases, including 43,063 deaths.
A total 9,065 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 13, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,344,029.
There are 333 patients needing breathing support.
By May 12, the country had injected 216,512,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 2,192,003 first shots for children from 5 to 11 years old./.