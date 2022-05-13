Health COVID-19: Vietnam logs 3,949 new cases on May 12 A total 3,949 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 11 to 4pm May 12, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Programme provides free heart surgery for about 9,000 children The “Nhip tim Vietnam” (Heartbeat Vietnam) programme has saved the lives of 9,000 children suffering from congenital heart defects, heard a gala held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 11.

Health COVID-19: Additional 2,758 cases confirmed on May 11 A total 2,758 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 10 to 4pm May 11, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam reports 2,855 new cases on May 10 A total 2,855 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 9 to 4pm May 10, according to the Ministry of Health.