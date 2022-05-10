COVID-19: Vietnam reports 2,855 new cases on May 10
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 2,855 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 9 to 4pm May 10, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 577 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 230 and Vinh Phuc with 156.
The national tally reached 10,681,214.
A total 2,769 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 10, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,324,934.
There are 363 patients needing breathing support, while just one death was recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 43,058.
By May 9, the country had injected 215,839,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,885,548first shots for children from 5 to 11 years old.
More than 10 million people have been granted vaccine passports./.