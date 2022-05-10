Health Vietnam detects no mystery hepatitis, urged to monitor disease Vietnam has not reported any cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children, but health authorities and facilities must closely monitor the disease, strengthen testing of suspected cases of acute hepatitis and immediately report unusual cases, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Health Vietnam reports 2,175 new COVID-19 cases on May 9 A total of 2,175 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam in the past 24 hours to 4pm on May 9, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam logs 2,269 new COVID-19 cases on May 8 A total of 2,269 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam in the past 24 hours to 4pm on May 8, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam logs 3,345 new COVID-19 cases on May 7 A total 3,345 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam in the past 24 hours to 4pm on May 7, according to the Ministry of Health.