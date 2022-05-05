Health COVID-19: Vietnam halts domestic health declaration The Ministry of Health (MoH) has asked the People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to direct relevant agencies to suspend the application of domestic health declaration (domestic travel, and at public places and restaurants) from 0:00 am on April 30.

Health COVID-19: Additional 3,088 cases recorded on May 4 A total 3,088 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm May 4, up 379 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam confirms 2,709 new cases on May 3 Vietnam reported 2,709 new cases of COVID-19 and no death in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 2 to 4pm May 3, according to the Ministry of Health.