COVID-19: Vietnam reports 4,305 new cases on May 5
A total 4,305 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 4 to 4pm May 5, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 684 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 439 and Vinh Phuc with 273.
The national tally reached 10,666,751.
A total 5,084 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 5, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,314,420.
There are 480 patients needing breathing support, while just two death were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 43,049.
By May 4, the country had injected 215,159324 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,617,802 first shots for children from 5 to 11 years old./.
