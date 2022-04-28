COVID-19: Vietnam reports 7,116 new cases on April 28
A total 7,116 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 27 to 4pm April 28, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 7,116 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 27 to 4pm April 28, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 913 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 475 and Vinh Phuc with 418.
The national tally reached 10,638,632.
A total 79,171 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on April 28, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,242,303.
There are 629 patients needing breathing support, while an additional 3 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 43,037, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.
By April 27, the country had injected 213,645,290 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,150397 first shots for children from 5 to 11 years old.
More than 3.5 million people had been granted vaccine passports as of April 28 afternoon./.