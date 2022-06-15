COVID-19: Vietnam reports 866 new cases on June 15
Vietnam recorded 866 new cases of COVID-19 and no death in the past 24 hours to 4pm June 15, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 866 new cases of COVID-19 and no death in the past 24 hours to 4pm June 15, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 148 cases, followed by Hai Phong with 123 and Nghe An with 43.
The national caseload reached 10,734,151.
A total 5,382 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 15, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,574,640.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,083.
On June 14, 162,942 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 224,137,582./.