Health Additional 2.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for children allocated The Health Ministry has allocated an additional over 2.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to be administered on children aged from five to under 12, according to the ministry.

Health Ho Chi Minh City launches COVID-19 vaccine booster drive The Health Department of Ho Chi Minh City on June 14 launched a COVID-19 vaccine booster drive simultaneously at many sites across the city.

Health COVID-19: New cases total 856 on June 14 A total 856 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 13 to 4pm June 14, according to the Ministry of Health.