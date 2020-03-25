Society Trains get cancelled due to coronavirus A total 152 trains have been suspended as travel demand plummets due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, leaving the railway sector facing losses of 90 billion VND (3.8 million USD) since the outbreak began, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Society Coca-Cola Vietnam donates 7.2 billion VND to COVID-19 prevention The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) on March 24 received a donation of over 7.2 billion VND (303,000 USD) from Coca-Cola Vietnam to support the country’s COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.

Society Food delivery by drones in Hanoi Using a drone to deliver banh mi – a strange and unique way to deliver a snack to your door - has been pioneered by a shop in Hanoi which is caught the eye of customers.