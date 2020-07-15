World ASEAN officials mull building ASEAN recovery framework An online inter-sectoral discussion on building a comprehensive recovery framework for ASEAN was held on July 14 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the SOM ASEAN Vietnam.

World ASEAN forum on sub-regional development opens ASEAN should prioritise the enhancement of connectivity, sustainable and inclusive development, and the improvement of its role in sub-region cooperation, including Mekong collaboration, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has said.

World Cambodia supports 170,000 workers in garment, tourism sectors Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said that the government has transferred 40 USD per month to approximately 170,000 workers in the garment and tourism sectors, who suffered work suspension due to COVID-19.

World Cambodia’s economy stagnant in first half The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) said the Kingdom’s economic growth stagnated in the first half of the year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and forecast that the country’s GDP would contract 1.9 percent this year.