Society Vietnam presents medical equipment to Venezuela The Embassy of Vietnam in Venezuela on August 27 handed over medical equipment to the host country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with 20,000 face masks from the Vietnamese National Assembly to the Venezuelan counterpart.

Society Schools ready for new academic year More than 50 provinces and cities nationwide have announced schedules for the new school year and prepared scenarios to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society HCM City seeks ways to help students with financial difficulties Nguyen Thi Thu Tuyet has spent 600,000 VND (26 USD) for new textbooks and learning tools for the new school curriculum this year, nearly triple the amount compared to other textbooks.

Society Ngo Mon square-historical site of August Revolution The last emperor of the last dynasty of Vietnam, Bao Dai, read to a large crowd an edict of abdication on 30 August, 1945 in front of the Ngo Mon gate in Hue city, Thua Thien-Hue province.