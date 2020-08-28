COVID-19-hit students in Da Nang offered free goods
The chapter of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in the central city of Da Nang, on August 27, launched an aid programme to help COVID-impacted students of local colleges and universities to get daily necessaries free of charge.
A student receives goods from the programme (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – The chapter of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in the central city of Da Nang on August 27 launched an aid programme to help students of local colleges and universities hit by the COVID-19 pandemic to get daily necessities free of charge.
With 500 million VND (21,612 USD) mobilised from different sources, the “Sieu thi se chia 0 dong” (zero-VND supermarket for sharing purposes) programme offers essential supplies, medical products, and food. By presenting student cards, each student is allowed to take four products at maximum.
Head of the association Le Cong Hung said there are over 5,000 students stuck in Da Nang.
The programme aims to promptly cater to their demand for necessities so that they could stand side-by-side with the city in overcoming the current pandemic hardship, he added.
It is scheduled to take place from August 27 to 28 as well as from August 31 to September 1 at the Da Nang College of Economics Planning, the Da Nang Architecture University, and the University of Economics – The University of Da Nang.
Le Thi Hai Phong, a student of the Da Nang Architecture University, said her family is having financial difficulties and finds it hard to supply her, adding the programme makes her feel happy and more secure./.