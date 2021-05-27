Society Swedish Ambassador enjoys cycling to work on Made-in-Vietnam bicycle Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Mawe recently expressed her delight at cycling from home to work a few times each week on her Made-in-Vietnam Thong Nhat bicycle, the Tuoi tre (Youth) newspaper has reported.

Business PetroVietnam donates 30 billion VND to COVID-19 vaccine fund The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has donated 30 billion VND (1.3 million USD) to the COVID-19 vaccine fund in a bid to join hands with the nation to fight the pandemic as well as ensure social welfare and people’s wellbeing.

Society State President appeals for joint efforts in COVID-19 combat President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has appealed to people both at home and abroad, businesses, and organisations to make material and spiritual donations to the fight against COVID-19.

Society Communal house for Vietnamese Cambodians inaugurated in Kampot A communal house for Vietnamese-Cambodians was inaugurated in Cambodia’s Kampot province on May 26 after more than four months of construction.